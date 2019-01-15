India vs Australia: Shaun Marsh scores seventh ODI ton, puts Australia in driver’s seat

Marsh and Maxwell stitched a 94 run partnership which helped the Australians in setting a good total. Maxwell scored 48 in just 37 balls which could be very crucial for the game.

Shaun Marsh smashed his seventh ODI century in the second ODI of the series against India. Marsh looked in sublime form from the word go as he scored 131 off just 123 balls helping Australia post 298-9. Australia lost 2 early wickets as they were 10-2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami were brilliant in their first spell and created a lot of trouble for the Aussie batsmen.

Shaun Marsh has been in brilliant ODI form as this was his 4th century in the last 8 matches and has an average of 66.77 in the last year. He made an ODI comeback last year against England and since then he has gone on to score 601 runs. Marsh can be one of the most important batsmen for the Aussies as the 2019 World Cup approaches.

Aaron Finch’s form has been a concern for the team as he has not been able to score any runs during this season. Finch is the captain of the ODI side and it will be a major problem for Australia if he is unable to find his rhythm soon.

Kuldeep Yadav had a wicketless spell which was very rare to see. The Australian batsmen did not try to hit Kuldeep in his first few overs and took on the other fast bowlers.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the top Indian bowler today as he took 4 wickets for 45 runs.