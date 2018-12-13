India vs Australia: R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma dropped from squad second Test

R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma dropped from squad second Test

Perth: Star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and batsman Rohit Sharma were ruled out of the second cricket Test against Australia, starting at the WACA here on Friday.

Pacer Umesh Yadav, all-rounders Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja were included in the 13-man squad.

“Ashwin has a left-sided abdominal strain. He is receiving treatment at the moment. He has been ruled out of the second Test,” a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) statement said.

“Rohit Sharma jarred his lower back while fielding in the first Test at Adelaide. He is undergoing treatment. He too is ruled out of the second Test,” it added.

The BCCI also said that teenage opener Prithvi Shaw was recovering well from his left ankle injury but still undergoing treatment.

Shaw too will be out of the second Test.

Squad: Virat Kohli (C), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.