India vs Australia: Murali Vijay slams hundred in practice match, stake claim for first Test; watch here

Murali Vijay has staked the claim for the openers spot in the first Test against Australia with a well made century opening up a debate for the same. In fact, the talented opener took just one over to reach hundred from 74 runs against Cricket Australia XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The batsman, who was earlier this year dropped from the second Test against England was included in the playing XI after an injury to Prithvi Shaw. Grabbing the opportunity, the batsman slammed 129 runs, which included 16 fours and 5 sixes.

Apart from him, KL Rahul also batted well for the side having scored 62 runs for the team.

It would be interesting to discuss how Vijay started off against Jake Carder, a medium-pacer who had started bowling little off-breaks. The batsman, opened up his stance, keeping his back foot more across than when he was facing seemers. This technical change helped him get into great position when Carder bowled marginally shorter.

After configuring the length, he switched to back-foot, while being almost front-on when the ball gets near him and pull the ball through mid-wicket. During the follow-through, he ended up facing the square-leg fielder. all his 26 runs came in that over, that helped him reach a hundred runs off 74 balls.

On the other hand, the bowler kept bowling wider, but Vijay was at his best and was in a hurry to complete the hundred o claim his spot in the first Test in Adelaide.