India vs Australia LIVE Streaming Online day 1: Where and where to watch Ind vs Aus live telecast on TV, Online

India vs Australia LIVE Streaming Online day 1: India and Australia will play the first Test of the four-match series at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10. Both the sides have announced 12-member squads for the clash. While India included three seamers and one spinner, Australia sprang a surprised by axing all-rounder and vice captain Mitch Marsh.

The BCCI has included Hanuma Vihari who plays for Andhra Pradesh in domestic cricket in the 12-member team. Vihari, who had made his Test debut in September 2018 against England, is a right-handed batsman and occasional right-arm off break bowler. He was a member of the Under-19 team that won the 2012 ICC Under-19 Cricket World in Australia.

Also Read: Australia coach Justin Langer all but confirms Marcus Harris debut

Australia omitted its all-rounder Mitch Marsh from the first game as Usman Khawaja’s return was confirmed despite the arrest of his brother. Skipper Tim Paine said that decision to omit Marsh was taken due to lack of his consistency. Meanwhile, coach Justin Langer has confirmed that Marcus Harris will make his Test debut when Australia face India at Adelaide.

In case you played and missed it… a great news wrap on a massive day in Adelaide Oval with just one sleep until the first Domain Test! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/o9qGy4mSwU — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 5, 2018

India have never won a Test series on Australian soil in the last 70 years. This time, all eyes will be on Kohli with fans hoping for a series win. The visitors have an upper hand primarily due to the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner who have been banned by Cricket Australia for one year. India put up a good show in the one-off practice match at Sydney Cricket Ground between November 28 and December 1. The match ended in a draw.

The last Test series between India and Australia was played in India in 2017 with India registering a 2-1 win.

When is India vs Australia Test?

The first Test between India and Australia will start on December 6.

Where is India vs Australia 1st Test?

Ind vs Aus 1st Test will be played at Adelaide Oval.

What time Ind vs Aus Test match will start in India?

The match between India and Australia will start at 5:30 am every day in India.

How to watch India vs Australia 1st Test live telecast?

The India vs Australia Test match will be broadcast LIVE on Sony Network. It is the official broadcast partner for the matches in Australia.

How to watch India vs Australia live streaming online?

Ind vs Aus 1st day live streaming can also be watched on SonyLIV and Jio TV. Fans can also follow FinancialExpress.com for live score and updates.

Here are the squads-

India: Virat Kohli (C), A Rahane (VC), KL Rahul, M Vijay, C Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, R Pant (WK), R Ashwin, M Shami, I Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (XI members squad): Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

