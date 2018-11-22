India vs Australia LIVE Streaming Online 2nd T20: When and where to watch IND vs AUS on TV

India vs Australia LIVE Streaming Online 2nd T20: Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri will have some serious thinking to do before the Indian cricket team takes the field for the second T20I against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on Friday afternoon.

India vs Australia LIVE Streaming Online 2nd T20: Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri will have some serious thinking to do before the Indian cricket team takes the field for the second T20I against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on Friday afternoon. On Wednesday, the Indian skipper batted one place below his usual slot to fit his former RCB teammate KL Rahul in the playing XI. The move didn’t go well for the side and it would be interesting to see if Kohli returns to his favourite position.

The next big decision would be to choose between Krunall Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder was selected ahead of Chahal in Brisbane but had a forgettable spell. Pandya gave away 55 runs in his 4 overs and failed to find the sweet spot with the bat when India needed 13 runs from the last over.

The Australian side, meanwhile, would be delighted with the win that ended their dry spell. Chris Lynn and Aaron Finch looked in fine touch even though they failed to convert good starts into big totals. Also, Glenn Maxwell’s return to form was a huge positive for the team.

When is India vs Australia 2nd T20 match?

The 2nd T20 between India and Australia will be played on November 23, i.e, Friday.

Where will the 2nd T20 between India and Australia be played?

The second match of the series will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. The first match was played at The Gabba, Brisbane.

What time does IND vs AUS match start?

India vs Australia T20 match will start at 1:20 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before that.

Where to watch India vs Australia 2nd T20 match on TV?

The T20 match between India and Australia will be broadcast on Sony Television. It is the official partner for the series.

How to watch India vs Australia live streaming online 2nd T20?

India vs Australia LIVE Streaming online 2nd T20 will be available on SonyLiv. You can also follow live cricket score and updates on FinancialExpress.com.

Here are the squads for India vs Australia 2nd T20 –

Australia: D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey(w), Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Billy Stanlake, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar.

