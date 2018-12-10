Ind vs Aus, 1st Test: Bumrah removes Shaun Marsh, India need 4 more wickets to win

  1. Home
Updated:Dec 10, 2018 7:25 am

Australia vs India 1st Test LIVE Updates: The Indian cricket team led by Virat Kohli is four wickets away from winning the first Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval.

Australia vs India 1st Test LIVE Updates: The Indian cricket team led by Virat Kohli is four wickets away from winning the first Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval. Today is the fifth and last day of the match with Australians looking to end the match in a draw. The host side resumed batting on Monday from 104/4. Pacer Ishant Sharma removed Travis Head (14) in the early minutes of the first session with a bouncer, giving a jolt to Australia which already has a lower hand in the game in the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner. He was caught by Ajinkya Rahane at gully. In 72nd over, Jasprit Bumrah removed Shaun Marsh who was caught behind.

At stumps on day 4, Shaun Marsh was batting on 31 while Travis Head was on 11. Star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and pacer Mohammed Shami bagged two wickets each for their side. At one point, it looked like India might bat the host out of the game but the remained alive.

Brief scores:

India: 250 and 307 Australia: 235 and 185*/6

Live Blog

07:25 (IST) 10 Dec 2018
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Physio for skipper Tim Paine

Skipper Tim Paine is being trated by physio on the ground. He has an issue in his finger. Paine had a history with finger injuries and even stopped keeping in First-class cricket. His batting at 38 off 65.

07:17 (IST) 10 Dec 2018
Ind vs Aus: Review for Australia. NOT OUT

Australia have gone for the review. Pat Cummins on the front pad, forcing Indians to appeal for glove, pad and catch. Third umpire says nothing on Snicko. Cummins survives.

07:02 (IST) 10 Dec 2018
Ind vs Aud Live: Jasprit Bumrah removes Shaun Marsh, Australia in big trouble

In a major breakthrough for his side, pacer Jasprit Bumrah removed Shaun Marsh. He walks off the crease after a little chat with Tim Paine. He got faintest of edges, confirmed on Snicko. Marsh dismissed for 60. Australia 156/6

India vs Australia Test On day 4, Indians were dismissed for 307 in their second innings which gave them a formidable lead of 322. Resuming at the overnight score of 151/3 on Sunday, patience and almost flawless technique by Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane frustrated the Australian bowlers. The visitors suffered a setback a short while before lunch when Pujara and Rohit Sharma were dismissed by Nathan Lyon. While Pujara scored 71 off 204 balls, Rohit lasted for only six balls and scored only one run. Rahane however, continued to bat on steadily and brought up his half-century. After lunch, Pant was the first to go and then Rahane. Nathan Lyon was the pick of the Australian bowlers with 6/122 and Mitchell Starc 3/40.
