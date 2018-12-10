Ind vs Aus, 1st Test: Bumrah removes Shaun Marsh, India need 4 more wickets to win

Ind vs Aus, 1st Test: India need 4 more wickets to win

Australia vs India 1st Test LIVE Updates: The Indian cricket team led by Virat Kohli is four wickets away from winning the first Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval. Today is the fifth and last day of the match with Australians looking to end the match in a draw. The host side resumed batting on Monday from 104/4. Pacer Ishant Sharma removed Travis Head (14) in the early minutes of the first session with a bouncer, giving a jolt to Australia which already has a lower hand in the game in the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner. He was caught by Ajinkya Rahane at gully. In 72nd over, Jasprit Bumrah removed Shaun Marsh who was caught behind.

At stumps on day 4, Shaun Marsh was batting on 31 while Travis Head was on 11. Star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and pacer Mohammed Shami bagged two wickets each for their side. At one point, it looked like India might bat the host out of the game but the remained alive.

Brief scores:

India: 250 and 307 Australia: 235 and 185*/6