Ind vs Aus, 1st Test: Bumrah removes Shaun Marsh, India need 4 more wickets to win

Australia vs India 1st Test LIVE Updates: The Indian cricket team led by Virat Kohli is four wickets away from winning the first Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval. Today is the fifth and last day of the match with Australians looking to end the match in a draw. The host side resumed batting on Monday from 104/4. Pacer Ishant Sharma removed Travis Head (14) in the early minutes of the first session with a bouncer, giving a jolt to Australia which already has a lower hand in the game in the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner. He was caught by Ajinkya Rahane at gully. In 72nd over, Jasprit Bumrah removed Shaun Marsh who was caught behind.
At stumps on day 4, Shaun Marsh was batting on 31 while Travis Head was on 11. Star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and pacer Mohammed Shami bagged two wickets each for their side. At one point, it looked like India might bat the host out of the game but the remained alive.
Brief scores:
India: 250 and 307 Australia: 235 and 185*/6
Skipper Tim Paine is being trated by physio on the ground. He has an issue in his finger. Paine had a history with finger injuries and even stopped keeping in First-class cricket. His batting at 38 off 65.
Australia have gone for the review. Pat Cummins on the front pad, forcing Indians to appeal for glove, pad and catch. Third umpire says nothing on Snicko. Cummins survives.
In a major breakthrough for his side, pacer Jasprit Bumrah removed Shaun Marsh. He walks off the crease after a little chat with Tim Paine. He got faintest of edges, confirmed on Snicko. Marsh dismissed for 60. Australia 156/6