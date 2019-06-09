India vs Australia LIVE Score: Plenty at stake for Kohli and his men in clash of titans at the Oval

India vs Australia Live: India are all set to take on Australia for their second match of the ICC World Cup 2019. Virat Kohli and his team will be looking to continue their winning streak as a win against Australia will help India consolidate their position further in the tournament. India will be hoping that Jasprit Bumrah and other bowlers continue their good performance against Australia who have a very strong batting lineup. Australia also have a very strong bowling line up which dismantled the West Indies batting earlier this week. Virat Kohli has played 36 matches against Australia and has scored three centuries against them with the highest score of 123. He averages a staggering 53.06 with a strike rate of 95.75. Indian fans around the world will be hoping that Kohli performs well against Australia. On the other hand, Australia will be happy with Steve Smith striking form at the right moment during the World Cup. Smith played a valuable knock of 73 which helped Australia reach a fighting total against West Indies. Steve Smith has played 14 matches against India and averages 50.75 with a strike rate of 98.23. Both these batsmen will play a huge role in the match when they face off against each other. Australia World Cup Squad:\u00a0Aaron Finch\u00a0(captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Usman Khwaja, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carrey, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter Nile, Mitchell Starc. India World Cup Squad:\u00a0Virat Kohli\u00a0(captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja.