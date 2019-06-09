India vs Australia LIVE Score: Plenty at stake for Kohli and his men in clash of titans at the Oval

  1. Home
Updated:Jun 09, 2019 1:34:55 pm

ICC World Cup 2019 - India vs Australia Live: Virat Kohli and his team will want to better their World Cup record against Australia when the two teams clash at the Oval.

India vs Australia Live: Smith played a valuable knock of 73 which helped Australia reach a fighting total against West Indies.

India vs Australia Live: India are all set to take on Australia for their second match of the ICC World Cup 2019. Virat Kohli and his team will be looking to continue their winning streak as a win against Australia will help India consolidate their position further in the tournament. India will be hoping that Jasprit Bumrah and other bowlers continue their good performance against Australia who have a very strong batting lineup. Australia also have a very strong bowling line up which dismantled the West Indies batting earlier this week.

Virat Kohli has played 36 matches against Australia and has scored three centuries against them with the highest score of 123. He averages a staggering 53.06 with a strike rate of 95.75. Indian fans around the world will be hoping that Kohli performs well against Australia. On the other hand, Australia will be happy with Steve Smith striking form at the right moment during the World Cup. Smith played a valuable knock of 73 which helped Australia reach a fighting total against West Indies. Steve Smith has played 14 matches against India and averages 50.75 with a strike rate of 98.23. Both these batsmen will play a huge role in the match when they face off against each other.

Australia World Cup Squad: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Usman Khwaja, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carrey, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter Nile, Mitchell Starc.

India World Cup Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja.

Live Blog

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs Australia Live scores

13:34 (IST)09 Jun 2019
India vs Australia LIVE: Controversy surrounding Dhoni's 'insignia' gloves in focus

Ahead of the India vs Australia match, MS Dhoni found himself in the middle of an unwanted controversy over his wicket-keeping gloves. The row erupoted after the ICC said that Dhoni, who is also an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Indian Army, can not wear the gloves with the insignia representing the  regiment. |  READ MORE HERE

13:18 (IST)09 Jun 2019
India vs Australia LIVE: Shikhar Dhawan's form a cause of worry

Captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri would want Shikhar Dhawan to come out good in the big clash against Australia at The Oval, London.  Dhawan himself would want to score some big runs to silence his critics and provide a perfect launch pad for the middle order.

13:05 (IST)09 Jun 2019
India vs Australia LIVE: What Rohit Sharma has to say ahead of the big clash

It is going to be a great contest. India and Australia have had good rivalry in the past few months,  says Rohit Sharma | WATCH:  

12:53 (IST)09 Jun 2019
India vs Australia LIVE: Smith, Warner boost for Aussies

Australia have been boosted by the return of experienced campaigners Steve Smith and David Warner.  Both the batmen are performing exactly the way Aussie team management would have wanted to after serving ban in the ball tampering scandal. Smith played an important and inning against the West Indies in the previous game to lift the team from a precarious situation to post a competitive total which proved to be too much for the opponents at last. 

12:42 (IST)09 Jun 2019
India vs Australia: India will have to put up their best

India registered an emphatic victory against South Africa in their first match of the World Cup 2019.  First Yuzvendra Chahal and later Rohit Sharma produced some brilliant individual performance to help the team start the competition on a high. However, the Men in Blue would be required to up their game in today's match against Australia. 

12:38 (IST)09 Jun 2019
India vs Australia: Toss will be crucial for Team India

Toss will play a crucial role at  The Oval today as both India and Australia would want to put up a formidable total if they bat first. As far as  captain Virat Kohli is considered, he would be backing his super record while chasing targets to get the better of the Kangaroos. 

India and Australia have faced each other 11 times in the world cup out of which Australia has won 8 times and India has won thrice.
