India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant becomes first Indian wicket-keeper batsman to score 100 in England, down under; Cheteshwar Pujara matches Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid

India vs Australia 4th test: Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara (BCCI twitter)

India vs Australia live score: Rishabh Pant scored a historic a century as he becomes the only Indian wicket keeper-batsman to hit hundreds in England and Australia. However, Cheteshwar Pujara missed out on a double hundred but garnered standing applause from Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Both Pant and Pajara’s gritty innings took India past 600. Ravindra Jadeja has also scored a fluent half-century.

India crossed 400 in the 123rd over with Pant and Pujara bringing up their 50-run partnership off 74 balls. In all, they added 89 runs for the sixth wicket. Pujara got a life on 192 when Usman Khawaja dropped him at slip off Nathan Lyon (3-144) in the 126th over. But the batsman couldn’t score his first overseas Test double hundred and offered a tired return catch to Lyon four overs later.

WATCH: Rishabh Pant scores hundred

Starting from overnight 303-4, Pujara took his fifth-wicket partnership with Hanuma Vihari (42) to 101 runs. The duo came out with the intent to grind down the Australian bowling attack and looked content with batting for time. However, Vihari’s hard work went to waste when he was caught at short leg off Lyon in the 102nd over.

Cheteshwar Pujara stats, records

Cheteshwar Pujara crossed few milestones during this morning session. Firstly, he went past 153, his previous highest overseas Test score, against both South Africa (Johannesburg, 2013) and Sri Lanka (Galle, 2017). He also became only the third Indian batsman to score 500-plus runs in a Test series against Australia, after Rahul Dravid in 2003-04 and Virat Kohli in 2014-15.

WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara 100 vs Australia

In doing so, he also batted 1200-plus deliveries thus far in the four matches, the most for an Indian batsman against Australia in a Test series, ahead of Dravid’s 1203 balls faced in 2003-04. Pujara had finished day one on 130 not out, his 18th Test hundred and third century of this on-going series.

India have an unassailable 2-1 series’ lead after winning the first Test in Adelaide by 31 runs and the third Test in Melbourne by 137 runs. Australia had won the second Test in Perth by 146 runs.