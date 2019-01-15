India vs Australia LIVE Updates: Australia off to slow start, lose openers

India vs Australia LIVE Updates

India vs Australia LIVE Updates: Indian bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami removed both the Australian openers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Aaron Finch on an inswinging delivery outside off stump. Alex Carry 18 (27) caught on Mohammed Shami delivery.

Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday. While the Aussies’ squad remain unchanged, Mohammed Siraj makes his ODI debut for India by replacing pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

India will look to level the series by winning the 2nd ODI when they hit the Adelaide ground today after losing the first ODI by 34 runs. This is the 2nd of 3 ODIs that will be played at Adelaide ground, Australia. In the first ODI, the men in blue were trounced by Australia despite a solid knock by Rohit Sharma.

If India loses this match at Adelaide, it will lose the series to the Kangaroos. Ahead of the game, the Board of Control for Cricket in India in a tweet said: “A must-win game for #TeamIndia to keep the three-match ODI series alive.” While India will look to level the series, Australia will play for a series win especially after it lost the just concluded test series.

Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey(w), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.