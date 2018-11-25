India vs Australia LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Live streaming 3rd T20: Series at stake, hosts get Starc boost

India vs Australia live score 3rd T20: India has not lost the third match of a T20 series.

India vs Australia LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Live streaming 3rd T20: The Australian cricket team has drafted Mitchell Starc into the squad for the third and final T20I against India as a replacement for the injured Billy Stanlake. The left-arm fast bowler’s last T20 International had come in September 2016 and but his addition will boost the hosts’ confidence that lead the series 1-0. The home team looked good in the first game at The Gabba but struggled against a motivated Indian bowling attack at the MCG.

At the Sydney Cricket Ground, Virat Kohli would hope his side to continue the good work and level the series. The management is unlikely to make any change in the playing XI since the batsmen haven’t got much chance to prove themselves in the two rain-affected games while all the bowlers did a decent job on Friday. Interestingly, India has never lost the third match of a bilateral T20I series, winning all the nine games they featured in.

How to watch India vs Australia LIVE Streaming Online 3rd T20?

India vs Australia 3rd T20 will broadcast on Sony Television. It is the official broadcaster for the series. Ind vs Aus live streaming of the 3rd T20 will be available on SonyLiv.

Here are the squads for India vs Australia 3rd T20:

Australia: D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Agar.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav.