India vs Australia LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Live streaming 3rd T20: Series at stake, hosts get Starc boost

India vs Australia LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Live streaming 3rd T20: The Australian cricket team has drafted Mitchell Starc into the squad for the third and final T20I against India as a replacement for the injured Billy Stanlake. The left-arm fast bowler’s last T20 International had come in September 2016 and but his addition will boost the hosts’ confidence that lead the series 1-0. The home team looked good in the first game at The Gabba but struggled against a motivated Indian bowling attack at the MCG.
At the Sydney Cricket Ground, Virat Kohli would hope his side to continue the good work and level the series. The management is unlikely to make any change in the playing XI since the batsmen haven’t got much chance to prove themselves in the two rain-affected games while all the bowlers did a decent job on Friday. Interestingly, India has never lost the third match of a bilateral T20I series, winning all the nine games they featured in.
How to watch India vs Australia LIVE Streaming Online 3rd T20?
India vs Australia 3rd T20 will broadcast on Sony Television. It is the official broadcaster for the series. Ind vs Aus live streaming of the 3rd T20 will be available on SonyLiv.
Here are the squads for India vs Australia 3rd T20:
Australia: D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Agar.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav.
The Indian cricket team has won seven of its last bilateral T20I series. However, a loss or a no-result would end its unbeaten run in nine successive series. India's last series in T20Is came in July 2017.
The Australian skipper is going through a rough face since his record-breaking knock of 172 against Zimbabwe in July this year. In ten T20s since then, Finch has managed to score just 105 runs in 10 innings at an average of 10.50.
Welcome to our coverage of the third and important T20I between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Not only the series, but India's winning streak is also at stake as fans hope for a full game. There is not much that could be changed in terms of team combination as all players have got limited opportunities in this series so far. For Australia, Mitchell Starc has been added to the squad and will add to India's trouble against left-arm pacers.
The wicket in Sydney is expected to be on the slower side but, with the kind of fire power both sides have, fans can still expect the scores to be on the higher side.