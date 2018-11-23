India vs Australia LIVE Score 2nd T20, IND vs AUS Live Updates: Virat Kohli seeks right combination in Melbourne

India vs Australia LIVE Score 2nd T20: Virat Kohli would look to level series.

India vs Australia LIVE Score 2nd T20, IND vs AUS: Even though the hosts started the series with a win in Brisbane, the journey ahead won’t be easy for them. Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team has won its last seven T20 bilateral series while the Aussies have had a tough time since the ball-tampering saga in March. The Indian skipper would look to find the right combination ahead of the second T20 as Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul seemed misfits at the Gabba. Rahul batted above Kohli but failed to make the best of the chance while Pandya looks unconvincing as a bowling all-rounder.

Rahul had an outstanding Indian Premier League this year but his form at the international stage has been of major concern. The Kings XI Punjab batsman has failed to pass the 30-run mark in the six games since his unbeaten century in Manchester against England. Kohli should also find a way to include Yuzvendra Chahal in the side.

FOLLOW | India vs Australia LIVE Streaming Online 2nd T20

Aaron Finch, on the other hand, would be happy with his team’s performance as the experienced Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis came to the side’s rescue while Chris Lynn too showed signs of returning to form. D’Arcy Short struggled at the top but has had a good year with the bat and would like to contribute more in the next two games.

Here are the squads for India vs Australia 2nd T20 –

Australia: D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey(w), Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Billy Stanlake, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar.