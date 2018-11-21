India vs Australia LIVE Score 1st T20, IND vs AUS Live streaming: Virat Kohli eyes winning start

  1. Home
Nov 21, 2018

India vs Australia LIVE Score and live streaming 1st T20: Virat Kohli is back and the Indian cricket team will eye a win at The Gabba, Brisbane. Catch IND vs AUS match here.

India vs Australia LIVE Score and live streaming 1st T20: The hosts would look to improve their recent T20 record as they take on Men in Blue in the three-match T20I series starting Wednesday. The Australian cricket team has lost six of their last eight games in the shortest format – with their only two wins coming against Zimbabwe and UAE. Aaron Finch & Co will have their task cut out as they face an in-form Indian side which defeated World Champions West Indies 3-0.

The win came in the absence of top Indian stars like Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. With these players back in the side, the visitors would look to start the series with a win at The Gabba, Brisbane. For Australia, a lot will depend on how Aaron Finch, Glen Maxwell and D’Arcy Short perform with the bat.

In 2016, India had defeated Australia 3-0 with Mahendra Singh Dhoni as captain. Since then, Australia have lost to Sri Lanka and South Africa (one-off game) at home. Their last series win at home came in November 2014.

How to watch India vs Australia LIVE Streaming Online 1st T20?

The first match between India and Australia will b broadcast on Sony Pictures Network. It is the official partner for the series. The India vs Australia 1st t20 live streaming online will be available on SonyLiv.

Here are the squads for India vs Australia 1st T20 –

Australia: D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Billy Stanlake, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal.

The Gabba is famous for producing wickets that offer a lot of bounce and fans can expect the same on Wednesday afternoon. This may tempt both the sides to add an extra pacer to their playing XI. But, the bounce would also allow the batsmen to score freely. Even though Australia is playing without two of its star players, Kohli believes it won't be wise to take the visitors lightly. "They still have world class cricketers. Obviously missing out on two of the best batsmen is not the ideal thing for any team but even then they have guys, especially in limited-overs game, who can do damage at any given point of time," he said, ahead of the series.
