India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah set for big record in T20 Internationals

By: | Published: February 26, 2019 3:05 PM

The Indian fast bowler will have a chance to overtake Ravichandran Ashwin in the second match of the T20 series against Australia.

ind vs australia, ind vs aus 2019, jasprit bumrah, ravichandran ashwin, t20, t20 record, virat kohli, cricket news, cricket updatesJasprit Bumrah has been praised by Indian skipper Virat Kohli time and again for his brilliant performances in every format of the game.

Jasprit Bumrah is inches away from becoming the highest wicket-taker for India in the T20 International format. Bumrah has played 41 T20Is for the country and has taken 51 wickets. The Indian fast bowler has a strike rate of 17.5 and an economy rate of 6.69 which is brilliant for the T20I format.

In the first T20I against Australia, Jasprit Bumrah became the second Indian bowler to take 50 plus wickets in this format. Ravichandran Ashwin is the only man ahead of him with 52 wickets. The Indian fast bowler has been in very good bowling form and troubled the opposition in every game that he has played. Jasprit Bumrah has been praised by Indian skipper Virat Kohli time and again for his brilliant performances in every format of the game.

Jasprit Bumrah had managed to pull the game back for India in the first T20I where he took 3 wickets for 16 runs in his 4 overs. The man who leads the tally of the highest wickets in this format of the game is Shahid Afridi. He has 98 wickets to his name and this is a record that Jasprit Bumrah will be looking to shatter in the near future.

India will take on Australia in the second T20I in Bengaluru which is home to Virat Kohli’s RCB. The Indian fast bowler will have a chance to overtake Ravichandran Ashwin in the second match of the T20 series against Australia.

India lost a tough first game after Australia managed to score 14 runs in the final over of the match giving them a lead in the two-match series.

