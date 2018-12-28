India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah scalps six to become highest Indian wicket-taker in debut year

Steven Finn stands at the third spot with 46 wickets in 2010.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a superb spell against the Aussies in the first innings of the third Test match which helped him get 6 wickets for just 33 runs. In the process, he also became the most successful Indian bowler on his debut year. Jasprit Bumrah has 45 wickets in the calendar year of 2018 a record which was previously held by spinner Dilip Doshi who took 40 wickets in 1979 for India.

With the second innings yet to come, Bumrah has a chance to break another record. The fast bowler can become the second most successful bowler on a debut year if he manages to take 5 more wickets. Currently, the record for the most number of wickets in a debut year is held by Terry Alderman with 54 wickets. The second spot belongs to Courtney Ambrose with 49 wickets which Bumrah can clinch if he gets another 5 wicket haul or more. Steven Finn stands at the third spot with 46 wickets in 2010.

Indian bowlers were brilliant on the third day as they bowled the Australians out for just 151 in the first innings giving India a lead of 292 runs. Australia is giving the Indian batsmen a tough time in the second innings as India have lost 5 wickets for 54 runs at the end of the third day. Indian captain Virat Kohli got out for a duck which is a rare failure for him. With Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant at the crease, India will be looking to extend their lead to more than 400.

The final two days of the test match are going to be very interesting as the pitch will not be easy for the batsmen. The Australians will also be looking for a little bit of luck as there is a chance that it might rain on the final two days of the Test match. India is leading Australia by 346 runs after the end of the third day of the Test match.