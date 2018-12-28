India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah grabs six as India dismiss Australia for 151

Published: December 28, 2018

Australia fell 93 runs short of making India bat again on a steamy afternoon at the Melbourne Cricket Ground but captain Virat Kohli did not enforce the follow-on.

India’s batsmen will look to build on a 292-run lead before turning to their bowlers to seal victory and a 2-1 lead before the final of the four-test series in Sydney.

Paceman Jasprit Bumrah claimed career-best figures of 6-33 as Australia were dismissed for 151 in their first innings after tea on day three of the third test on Friday in reply to India’s declared total of 443 for seven.
Australia fell 93 runs short of making India bat again on a steamy afternoon at the Melbourne Cricket Ground but captain Virat Kohli did not enforce the follow-on.

India’s batsmen will look to build on a 292-run lead before turning to their bowlers to seal victory and a 2-1 lead before the final of the four-test series in Sydney.

After resuming on 145 for seven after tea, Australia added just six runs as they lost their last three wickets, with Bumrah dismissing captain Tim Paine for 22, and tail-enders Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood for ducks.

