India vs Australia: India’s predicted XI for 2nd ODI; despite win, changes likely

Kedar Jadhav celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Australia’s Marcus Stoinis on the first One Day International (ODI) series cricket match, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad.

(Source: PTI)

After going down 0-2 in the T20 series, Virat-Kohli led India made a strong comeback against Australia in the 1st ODI. Kedar Jadhav and Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored unbeaten fifties to guide India to a six-wicket win in Hyderabad on Saturday.

With the World Cup just around the corner, this five-match series will be the final chance for the Men in Blue to try out the reserves. Despite being up in the series, we expect captain Kohli to ring a couple of changes for the second ODI in Nagpur.

Here is a look at India’s predicted XI for the second ODI match:

Rohit Sharma

After being rested for the final T20, Rohit Sharma struggled to score runs against the unpredictable bounce in the first ODI. He scored a scratchy 37 off 66 balls. The vice-captain will want to make amends and get in his groove.

Rohit Sharma is unstoppable once he gets going, and India would want him in form heading into the World Cup.

KL Rahul

Shikhar Dhawan-Rohit Dhawan has been the most prolific opening pair in limited overs cricket last year. But Dhawan has struggled to get going in the last few series. After his return, KL Rahul has grabbed the opportunity and scored a 50 and 47 in the two T20s against Australia.

With India still looking for a 3rd opener to take to the World Cup in England, now would be a good time to give Rahul the rope while Dhawan hits the nets to rediscover his form.

Virat Kohli

Such is the class of Virat Kohli, that him getting out for 44 looks out of sorts. The skipper would be hungry for runs, and will look to add to his tally of ODI centuries.

The Indian skipper was spot on with his field placements and bowling changes, as India restricted Australia to 236.

Ambati Rayudu

Despite being inconsistent in the recent series, Ambati Rayudu will most likely be India number four in England. So, the team-management would look to provide him with as much game time as possible.

MS Dhoni

Man of Match Kedar Jadhav was asked about his partnership with Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the post-match match press conference. “Every time I spend time with him, I learn a lot. I can’t put it in words but let’s say when I see Mahi bhai, I feel very confident. That’s the sort of aura where you feel that ‘I will deliver today’.”

‘Finisher’ Dhoni has been proving all his detractors wrong and has been ensuring that India make it past the victory line.

And India would need a player like that to be at his best at guide the youngsters at the biggest stage in England in May.

Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav’s unbeaten 81 off 87 balls in the first ODI was studded with 9 boundaried and a six. His range of innovative shots ensured that the run rate never got out of hand.

Jadhav is also India’s man with golden arm. Not only does he give the option of a 6th bowler to the captain, but gets a breakthrough almost in every game.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja wasn’t a part of the inital squad for the series. He was brought in after Hardik Pandya got injured. And he hit the ground running and bowled 10 tight overs as Kuldeep attacked from the other end.

Jadeja is no novice with the bat either, and having him in the playing XI lends India much-needed batting stability.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

In Hardik Pandya’s absence, India tried out a like-for-like replacement in Vijay Shankar. But Shankar’s bowling leaves a lot to be desired. And with the pitches during the World Cup expected to have pace and bounce, Bhuvneshwar Kumar could make his way into the XI.

Not only would it provide Kohli three seam bowling options, but Bhuvneshwar can also hold his own with the bat. Bumrah, Shami and Bhuvneshwar together would be a force to reckon with.

Kuldeep Yadav

After being rested for the T20 series, Kuldeep Yadav played a crucial role in the first one-day against Australia. Kuldeep and Bumrah have been captain Kohli’s go-to bowlers every time the team needs a wicket. And Kuldeep usually repays the faith by getting batsmen back in the pavilion.

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami was India’s best bowler in the recently concluded series in New Zealand and Australia. From being considered a Test bowler, to cementing is place in the limited-overs setup, Shami has come a long way in the last 4 months.

India will hope that he continues to take wickets in this series and shares the pace-bowling duties with Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the World Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is the leader of this pack. He is capable of picking wickets at the start of the innings, and is adept at bowling tight overs during the death.

After picking up 2 wickets in the first game, he would want to keep going. With Bhuvneshwar and Shami battling for the 2nd seamer’s slot, India would look to play Bumrah in all the 4 games.