India vs Australia: Australia coach Justin Langer all but confirms Marcus Harris debut

Marcus Harris (Twitter Image)

Australia coach Justin Langer has all but confirmed that Marcus Harris will make his test debut against India at Adelaide Oval on Thursday even if a final batting lineup has not been decided. Harris is likely to open the batting with Aaron Finch in the opening encounter of the four-match series, Australia’s first home test since Steve Smith and David Warner were banned over the Newlands ball-tampering scandal.

“We’re pretty sure Marcus Harris will make his debut which is very exciting for him,” Langer told Melbourne radio station SEN on Wednesday.

“He’s scored 500 runs in (Sheffield) Shield cricket in eight innings, he’s a terrific young player and he’s looked very good in some of the most competitive net sessions I’ve seen.”

Read | India vs Australia LIVE Streaming Online day 1: Where and where to watch Ind vs Aus live telecast on TV, Online

Langer said there was still some uncertainty over the composition of the middle order with Peter Handscomb and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in the frame to bat at five or six. One thing was certain, though, and that was that batsman Usman Khawaja would take his place in the side despite the arrest of his brother on charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice and forgery on Tuesday.

“We’re keeping an eye on Uzzie, obviously it was a little bit of a shock for him yesterday,” Langer added.

“A lot of cricketers say this, but the actual sanctuary is out in the middle so while there’s a lot going on in his personal life, we’re all around him to support him.

“He’ll be as cool and calm as usual out in the middle.”