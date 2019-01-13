India vs Australia: Ambati Rayudu under scanner for suspect bowling action in first ODI

Ambati Rayudu (Source: ICC)

Indian part-time off-spinner and batsman Ambati Rayudu has come under scanner for his bowling action. In a statement issued on Sunday, ICC said: “India’s Ambati Rayudu has been reported with a suspect bowling action during the first one-day international against Australia in Sydney on Saturday. The match officials’ report, which was handed over to the India team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 33-year-old off-spinner’s bowling action.”

According to the statement, Rayudu’s bowling action will now be scrutinised further under the ICC process relating to suspected illegal bowling actions reported in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. In the first ODI played in Sydney, Rayudu bowled only two overs and conceded 13 runs.

Rayudu is required to undergo testing within 14 days. However, during this period, he can bowl in international cricket until the results of the testing are known.

Illegal bowling action is where a player throws, rather than bowling, the ball. According to the ICC rules, an illegal bowling action is defined as where the player’s elbow extends by an amount of more than 15 degrees between their arm reaching the horizontal and the ball being released.

Rayudu’s bowling action had drawn parallels with one of the greatest Test match bowlers Muttiah Muralitharan, who himself was pulled a number of times by the match officials for suspect bowling action.

In ODIs, Rayudu has bowled only 20.1 overs in 46 matches he has played, taking three wickets at an average of 41.33 and economy rate of 6.14. He has not bowled in the six T20sI he has played. He also was out for a second-ball duck in the first ODI match against Australia. He had retired from first-class Test cricket in November to focus on the limited overs game.