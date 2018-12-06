India vs Australia: All talk no show – Twitterrati react to India’s dismal batting on first day in Adelaide

By: | Published: December 6, 2018 5:01 PM

India's strong batting line up has once again failed to impress in foreign shores.

india vs australia, ind vs aus, cricket, cheteshwar pujara, cricket, virat kohli, india, australia, bcci, murali vijayAustralian bowler Pat Cummins reacts after dismissing Virat Kohli at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. (Reuters)

India’s strong batting line up has once again failed to impress in foreign shores. After their forgettable Test series in England, Virat Kohli’s men had another disappointing start on the first day of the first Test in Australia. Riding on Cheteshwar Pujara’s 123 runs, visitors were 250/9 at stumps. Other batsmen including Skipper Virat Kohli failed to impress with their willows.

While the skipper was out for just 3 runs, KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Ajinkya Rahane were out cheaply for 2,11 and 13 runs respectively. Today’s performance once again revealed the confused batting line up on a foreign soil disappointing the fans and experts back home. Many of them who woke up early to watch the match expressed disappointment at India’s batting line up and took to Twitter to slam India’s batting.

Here is how Twitterrati reacted on India’s below par batting display today:

Pujara, who was running out of partners build up vital partnerships with Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin on his way to complete his century. He also crossed 5,00 runs landmark today in Tests.

