India vs Australia: All talk no show – Twitterrati react to India’s dismal batting on first day in Adelaide

Australian bowler Pat Cummins reacts after dismissing Virat Kohli at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. (Reuters)

India’s strong batting line up has once again failed to impress in foreign shores. After their forgettable Test series in England, Virat Kohli’s men had another disappointing start on the first day of the first Test in Australia. Riding on Cheteshwar Pujara’s 123 runs, visitors were 250/9 at stumps. Other batsmen including Skipper Virat Kohli failed to impress with their willows.

While the skipper was out for just 3 runs, KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Ajinkya Rahane were out cheaply for 2,11 and 13 runs respectively. Today’s performance once again revealed the confused batting line up on a foreign soil disappointing the fans and experts back home. Many of them who woke up early to watch the match expressed disappointment at India’s batting line up and took to Twitter to slam India’s batting.

Here is how Twitterrati reacted on India’s below par batting display today:

As busy as we are cribbing about the way batsmen threw their wickets away, let’s take a pause and applaud the way Australia bowled & fielded today. Kohli’s catch, Pujara’s run out were as mind-blowing as their disciplined bowling. #AUSvIND #AUSvsIND #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS — Shantanu Smart (@smartshantanu) December 6, 2018

Team @IAmViratKohali@BCCI for god sake can you ask our top batsmen not to touch any ball outside off stump and just play the deliveries which are in line with the 3 stumps. Please have patience and leave the Balls outside off stump, please,please#AUSvIND #INDvsAUS #Cricket — Rajesh Kumar M (@rajeshkumar0510) December 6, 2018

Some classic Indian traditions:

– Eat sweets at Diwali

– Drink Old Monk in college

– Wake up on the first day of an Australia series to 25/3#AUSvIND — Dhaval Doshi ⛧ (@dhdoshi91) December 6, 2018

Other played like a spoiled brats millionaire, Pujara played like a poor guy who is working hard to become millionaire . #INDvsAUS #AusvInd — funny_cricketer (@Funny_Raul) December 6, 2018

Once again Indian batting proves they are all talk, no show, in overseas tests. #INDvsAUS @BCCI — Varadraj Godbole (@iamvaradraj) December 6, 2018

Pujara, who was running out of partners build up vital partnerships with Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin on his way to complete his century. He also crossed 5,00 runs landmark today in Tests.