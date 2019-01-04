India vs Australia 4th Test Sydney: Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant’s historic centuries create new records in Sydney

Source: Instagram

Cheteshwar Pujara, India’s number three batsman, who was criticised by some for his bad form outside the sub-continent, has officially silenced his critics. Pujara breaking Rahul Dravid’s record in Australia, batted 1200-plus deliveries in the four matches, the most for an Indian batsman against Australia in a Test series, surpassing Dravid’s 1203 balls faced in 2003-04.

Similarly, Rishabh Pant’s score – 159 – became the third-highest for an India wicketkeeper in Tests after MS Dhoni’s 224 and Budhi Kunderan’s 192 and led India to a humongous 622/7 on Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and Australia in Sydney on Friday.

Cricket statistician Mohandas Menon said on Pant, “Rishabh Pant is now the only 2nd visiting wicket-keeper to register Test 100s both in England and Australia. Jeffery Dujon was the first – 100s at Manchester & Perth in 1984.”

Pujara who batted non-stop for his 193 on Day 2 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in their host’s turf, has three centuries under his belt in the series. His mammoth ton at Sydney could lead India to victory to win their maiden Test series in Australia.

On Pujara, Menon said, “First time in his fc career Cheteshwar Pujara (193) has a score in the 190s. Incidentally he has 12 200+ fc scores (incl 3 300s).”

The batsman was previously dropped for the first Test in England. Pujara has also struggled with his dodgy knee in the past and fitness has been an issue for the batsman. An elated Pujara posted a sweet message for Team India physio Patrick Farhart saying, “This man has spent more time with me than his family in the last month. Thanks @patrickfarhart for all your help in keeping me up and running. Cheers to all the long evening sessions.”

India had beaten Australia by 137 runs in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, ending 2018 on a positive note and now this marks the second time for the visitors who won more than one Test in a series in Australia.