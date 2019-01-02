India vs Australia 4th Test at SCG: When and where to watch Live Telecast of Sydney Test



INDIA vs AUSTRALIA 4th TEST Sydney: India is a test win away from scripting history in Australia, and it will be on minds of Men in Blue as they hit the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. India has taken an unassailable lead in 4-test series by winning 2 matches. If India wins, it would be the first ever series win on Australian soil in seven decades.

The first test was played at Adelaide which India won by 31 runs. However, Australia struck back and won the second test by 146 runs. In the third test, India again trumped Aussies and defeated them by 137 runs.

The fourth test will be played between India and Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground. India on Thursday named the 13-man squad for SCG Test: Virat Kohli (C), A Rahane (VC), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, C Pujara, H Vihari, R Pant, R Jadeja, K Yadav, R Ashwin, M Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

However, a decision on R Ashwin will be taken Thursday morning.

AUSTRALIA

Tim Paine (C) (W), Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Chris Tremain, Marnus Labuschagne.

INDIA

Time: Match starts at 5:00 IST (23:30 GMT)

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground

India vs Australia 4th Test can be watched on the Sony Sports Network.

