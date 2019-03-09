India vs Australia 4th ODI Preview: India will look to wrap up series in Mohali

It will be interesting to see if KL Rahul is given a chance in place of Shikhar Dhawan or Rohit Sharma as both batsmen have not performed in the ongoing series.

India will face Australia in the 4th ODI in Mohali on Sunday. After a loss in the third ODI at Ranchi, Virat Kohli and his men will be looking to bounce back strongly. With MS Dhoni being rested for the final two ODI’s of the series, Rishabh Pant will get a chance to prove his worth. Pant will definitely want to perform according to his reputation push his name to be included in the final 15 who will take the flight to England for the 2019 World Cup.

It will be interesting to see if Ambati Rayudu gets another chance after a series of poor show in the tournament so far.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar could make a comeback in the 4th ODI for India. Ravindra Jadeja could be dropped and Yuzvendra Chahal could be given a chance instead as Jadeja has not been able to make much impact with the bat or ball. It will be interesting to see if KL Rahul is given a chance in place of Shikhar Dhawan or Rohit Sharma as both batsmen have not performed in the ongoing series.

On the other hand, Australia will be very happy with their winning combination and it is highly unlikely that they will be making any changes to their squad for the 4th ODI of the series. Adam Zampa has been quite impressive in the series and ha0s shown that he is an asset for the Australian team in Indian conditions. Australia will be looking to level the series in Mohali to make sure that they have a chance to win the series by winning the final match in Delhi on March 13.

Indian squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wicket keeper), Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

Australian squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Jhye Richardson, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendroff, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

