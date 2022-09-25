India vs Australia 3rd T20I Match Preview: Here’s when and where to watch

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Match Preview: Between India and Australia, the third and final T20I will be played in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 25. After India won the rain-curtailed second T20I by six wickets, the series is level at 1-1. So far, the series has been very evenly fought by both the cricket teams and we are in for an exciting finish. After the Australia series is done and dusted, India will host South Africa for three T20Is and three ODIs.

To anchor the chase for India, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 46 off 20 balls. Dinesh Karthik scored 10 off 2 with nine needed from the final over to level the series. In Nagpur, the crowd got their money’s worth as they saw a closely fought cricket battle.

Pitch and conditions

In Hyderabad, it’s been three years since a T20 match was held. Since 2019, there have been no IPL matches there. The last match was a run feast between India and West Indies. Reportedly, with little or no grass in sight, the pitch has a nice beige tinge to it and looks full of runs. In other words, it could be another tough night for the bowlers. The weather has changed a bit with dark clouds hovering on the eve of the match.

ALSO READ IND vs AUS 2nd T20 Highlights: India avenge Mohali, beat Australia by 6 wickets! Rohit Sharma shines in series leveler

India vs Australia: What time will the 3rd T20I begin?

The cricket match between India and Australia will begin at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

India Squad

Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav.

Australia Squad

Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch (Captain), Steven Smith, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Nathan Ellis, and Adam Zampa.