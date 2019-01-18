India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli shuts critics, says no one more committed to Indian cricket than MS Dhoni

India won the final ODI with seven wickets and 4 balls to spare, with MS Dhoni scoring 87 off 114 balls with solid support from Kedar Jadhav at the other end.

With MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav guiding India to their maiden bilateral ODI series win on Australian soil, Indian skipper Virat Kohli sought to answer the critics of the former Indian captain and said that no one was more committed to the cause of Indian cricket than MSD. “As a team we are very happy for MS, that he is amongst the runs, people say a lot of things, as an individual we know that there is no one more committed to Indian cricket than MS Dhoni,” Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

“I think people should let him have his space, he has contributed so much to the nation, they should let him figure out things on his own about his game,” Kohli said.

India won the final ODI with seven wickets and 4 balls to spare, with MS Dhoni scoring 87 off 114 balls with solid support from Kedar Jadhav at the other end. Jadhav’s 61 off 57 balls nicely set up India for a win in the series decider. Kedar Jadhav was given a chance in the final match after two underwhelming innings from Ambati Rayudu.

Speaking on the team’s performance in the series, Kohli said the signs were positive ahead of the World Cup. “We are very happy with this tour, as a team we did our best in all three series. As a captain, I am very happy because the team has given a balanced performance which is a good sign ahead of the World Cup.”

Fielding first, Indian bowlers put up a good show restricting the Australian batsmen to just 230. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers taking 6 wickets for just 42 runs. Indian captain Virat Kohli was all praise for Chahal during the presentation ceremony. Virat Kohli said they did not pick Kuldeep as he had played quite a few games so they did not want to make things predictable and Chahal bowled beautifully to help India restrict Australia for a low total.

MS Dhoni was adjudged Man of the series for his brilliant performance throughout the ODI series. MS Dhoni scored 193 runs in the 3 match series with an average of 193. He was unbeaten in the last two games making sure that India won the game without any problems. During the presentation ceremony, Dhoni said that the wicket was slow and batting was not easy. He said that the plan was to take the game deep.

India’s next assignment will be against New Zealand where they will play 5 ODI’s and 3 T20I’s.