Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI: Why Virat Kohli’s team is wearing camouflage caps | WATCH VIDEO

Team India is wearing Army caps to offer tributes to Pulwama terror attack martyrs. (Photo/@BCCI)

Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI Ranchi: Virat Kohli’s Team India is sporting Army camouflage caps during the third India vs Australia one-day international being played in Ranchi. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, handed out the special caps to his teammates before the start of the match.

Team India’s gesture of opting for camouflage caps during Ranchi ODI is their idea to offer tribute to the CRPF jawans who were martyred in Pulwama terror attack last month.

“This is a special cap, it’s a tribute to the Armed forces. We’re all donating our match fees of this game to the National Defence Fund. I urge everyone in the country to do the same, donate and stick to the families of our armed forces,” Kohli said.

Earlier, the BCCI had decided to donate the entire budget of the IPL opening ceremony for the benefit of the families of those killed in the terrorist attack. There will be no IPL opening ceremony this year.

