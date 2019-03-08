Ind vs Aus Cricket Live Score: Australia set 314 run target for India to win

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Ranchi LIVE: Kuldeep Yadav strikes twice in one over as he gets Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh. Glenn Maxwell run out by Ravindra Jadeja for 47. Australian batsman Usman Khawaja on Friday played a gem of knock against India in the third ODI at Ranchi to help put his side in a commanding position. He has been patient throughout his innings and has made sure he smashes the bad balls out of the park. This will definitely boost his confidence. Maxwell is on fire as he has smashed Jadeja all around the park.
After beating Australia in the first two games of the five-match ODI series, Team India captain Virat Kohli would want to pocket the series by winning the third match at Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s home ground. On the other hand, Aussie captain Aaron Finch will be pushing his side to remain alive in the series, which is being seen as one last chance for both sides to set up their team line up ahead of the crucial ICC World Cup 2019.
Team India won the last two ODIs by six wickets and eight runs respectively. The wins have boosted the team’s confidence after losing the recently concluded T20 series against Aussies. India’s bowling unit looked strong in both games. In batting department, while skipper Virat Kohli showed his class once again with 40th ODI hundred, other batsmen also need to pull up their socks further and play to their potential. As far as bowling is concerned Kohli would be hoping Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav come good yet again and part timers Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar to chip in with a few good overs too.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja.
Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.
India needs 314 to win the game. Marcus Stoinis 31 Alex Carrey 21.
Shami gave 5 runs in the final over of his spell. Carrey and Stoinis have not been able to capitalise on the start provided by the Australian openers.
It will be interesting to see how the pitch behaves under lights. India would be hoping that the dew factor does come into play as that will help the batsmen to some extent. Stoinis 18 Carrey 14.
India will be hoping to win the series in Ranchi today as it will give them a chance to test the bench strength in the next two ODI's. Stoinis 13 Carrey 13.
Bumrah has bowled a good spell but has not been able to take a wicket yet. Just 2 runs of the 46th over.
India has managed to pull things back in the game and will be looking to stop the Aussies from breaching the 300 run mark. Carey and Stoinis are at the crease.
Kuldeep Yadav strikes twice in an over as Peter Handscomb departs for 0.
Kuldeep Yadav strikes for India as Shaun Marsh departs for 7.
Two new batsmen at the crease for Australia who will be looking to make sure they reach the 320 run mark or more.
Ravindra Jadeja runs Maxwell out for 47.
Glenn Maxwell and Shaun Marsh are at the crease as they enter the final phase of the Australian innings.
Mohammed Shami dismissed Usman Khawaja for 104. Khawaja played a brilliant knock and put Australia on top.
Khwaja smashes his first century of the tournament and has set the tone for the 3rd ODI. India will be looking at a huge total to chase.
Usman Khawaja has played a gem of knock today, He has been patient throughout his innings and has made sure he smashes the bad balls out of the park. This will definitely boost his confidence. Maxwell has hit his first six of his innings.
The stage is set for Glenn Maxwell to play a whirlwind knock after a brilliant start for the opening batsmen. Khawaja 92 Maxwell 2.
Maxwell out in the center with Khawaja.
Kuldeep is in his sixth over and has already given away 45 runs, Proves how tough the game is getting for the Indian bowlers. Finch lbw to Kuldeep Yadav. Finch reviewed the decision but was given out.
Bumrah back in the attack to give India a breakthrough. Jasprit Bumrah has been India's pick of the bowlers and it is now on him to give India a breakthrough. Khawaja 90 Finch 92.
All the Indian spinners have been smashed by the Australians today giving them no chance at all. The only chance the Indians got was when Dhawan dropped Khawaja. Finch 91 Khawaja 88.
The Indian bowlers look out of sorts right now as the Aussies are clearly dominating them Kohli should look to bring Bumrah back in the attack to give India a breakthrough.
Khawaja smashes Kuldeep out of the park for a massive six as he moves into the eighties. Khawaja 84 Finch 85.
Ravindra Jadeja needs to give India a wicket here. Jadeja would be looking to cement his spot for the world cup and today night just be the day when he can do that. Finch and Khawaja look in sublime form today and have been very watchful from the beginning. Khawaja 77 Finch 80.
Virat Kohli will be a worried man right now as none of his bowlers have managed to take a wicket. Kuldeep is not been able to trouble the Aussie openers today.
Australia is looking at ease as they have not been troubled by any Indian bowler till now. Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja will be looking to score their first century of the series today. Khawaja 73 Finch 76.
Indians have not had a good day in the field. Misfields and catches being dropped are going to cost heavily today. Kuldeep has given away 7 again. Finch 75 Khawaja 63.
Shami has been good in keeping the Aussie batsmen quiet. It looks as if both Finch and Khawaja are looking to go after the spinners. Finch 74 Khawaja 58.
Australians are cruising in the third ODI of the series with the series on the line for them. Shankar and Shami have managed to slow the run rate down a bit. India needs wickets now. Khawaja 58 Finch 68.
Usman Khawaja's dropped catch is proving to be very costly for India. Australia has a long batting line up which will look to make the most of this brilliant start provided by the Aussie openers. Good over by Shami just two from it. Khawaja 54 Finch 66 .
The Aussies have been brilliant in the first 20 overs of the game and have the upper hand. Khawaja 52 Finch 65.
Shami has been brought back into the attack. India needs to break this partnership quickly or else the Aussies will run away with the game. Finch 63 Khawaja 50.
This is Australia's best first wicket stand of the series. The Aussies can reach the 300 run mark with ease if they continue at 6 runs per over.
This ODI could be MS Dhoni's final ODI for India in Ranchi as many speculate that he will retire after the ICC 2019 world cup. Finch is smashing Jadhav all around the park as he reaches his 50.
Vijay Shankar in his 3rd over. Shankar has done a brilliant job in the last few games as he grabbed the opportunities with both hands and is giving Hardik Pandya competition for the World Cup spot. Khawaja 45 Finch 41.
India brings Jadhav into the attack and he is welcomed by Finch with a massive six on the very first ball. Australians have been watchful and have given themselves a solid platform. Finch 39 Khawaja 43.
Vijay Shankar in his second over. Shankar has shown his skills with both bat and ball and will definitely be looking for a spot in the World Cup squad. Finch 31 Khawaja 42.
The Aussie opening pair has given them a solid start and they look well set. Finch 29 Khawaja 41 off 40.
Vijay Shankar has replaced Kuldeep Yadav. Khawaja welcomes Shankar with a beautiful cover drive to the fence. Shankar in response gives just 1 run in the next four deliveries. Usman Khawaja 38 Aaron Finch 26.
Khawaja is looking very confident and can become dangerous if he continues like this.
Kuldeep Yadav has been introduced into the attack. Aaron Finch hits a boundary off Kuldeep after 10 balls.
Khawaja has decided to take Jadeja on as he hits another boundary.