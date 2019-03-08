Ind vs Aus Cricket Live Score: Australia set 314 run target for India to win

Usman Khawaja has played a gem of knock today, He has been patient throughout his innings and has made sure he smashes the bad balls out of the park. This will definitely boost his confidence.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Ranchi LIVE: Kuldeep Yadav strikes twice in one over as he gets Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh. Glenn Maxwell run out by Ravindra Jadeja for 47. Australian batsman Usman Khawaja on Friday played a gem of knock against India in the third ODI at Ranchi to help put his side in a commanding position. He has been patient throughout his innings and has made sure he smashes the bad balls out of the park. This will definitely boost his confidence. Maxwell is on fire as he has smashed Jadeja all around the park.

After beating Australia in the first two games of the five-match ODI series, Team India captain Virat Kohli would want to pocket the series by winning the third match at Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s home ground. On the other hand, Aussie captain Aaron Finch will be pushing his side to remain alive in the series, which is being seen as one last chance for both sides to set up their team line up ahead of the crucial ICC World Cup 2019.

Team India won the last two ODIs by six wickets and eight runs respectively. The wins have boosted the team’s confidence after losing the recently concluded T20 series against Aussies. India’s bowling unit looked strong in both games. In batting department, while skipper Virat Kohli showed his class once again with 40th ODI hundred, other batsmen also need to pull up their socks further and play to their potential. As far as bowling is concerned Kohli would be hoping Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav come good yet again and part timers Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar to chip in with a few good overs too.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.