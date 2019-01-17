India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendroff dropped as Australia announce playing XI for series decider

India will take on Australia in the series decider at Melbourne and it will be an interesting match.

Australia has announced their playing XI for the third and final ODI against India. The Aussies have dropped Nathan Lyon and Jason Behrendroff who will be replaced by Adam Zampa and Billy Stanlake. Nathan Lyon was dropped from the squad after a poor show in the first two ODIs of the series.

While the Australian off-spinner Lyon gave 59 runs in his quota of 10 overs without getting any wicket in the second ODI against India which led to his axing, Jason Behrendroff was ruled out of the final ODI because of a back injury. Behrendroff’s back has given him a lot of problems in the recent past as well and that’s also the reason why he has not been cleared to play for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash league.

Adam Zampa, who has been selected, will be looking to make an impact in the final ODI as he or Lyon could be on the flight to England for the 2019 World Cup. Billy Stanlake had made a name for himself during the 2014 Under 19 cricket World Cup. Stanlake then made his ODI debut against Pakistan on 13th January 2017 at Brisbane. The Aussie paceman has also played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunriers Hyderabad in IPL.

Stanlake has played 6 ODI’s and 17 T20 games where he has taken 7 and 24 wickets respectively. On the other hand, Adam Zampa has played 33 ODI’s and 20 T20I matches and has 42 and 22 wickets respectively.

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carrey, Shaun Marsh, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khwaja.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Khaleel Ahmed, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Siraj, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubhman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal