India vs Australia 3rd ODI : Virat Kohli’s men to take on Aaron Finch’s team

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: India will take on Australia in the 3rd and final ODI of the series. Australia has already announced their playing XI. They have made two changes, Adam Zampa comes in place of Nathan Lyon and Billy Stanlake will replace injured fast bowler Jason Behrendorff. India is yet to announce their playing XI.

It will be interesting to see if Kedar Jadhav or Vijay Shankar get a chance to play in the 3rd and final ODI. India will have a chance to make sure that they end the series on a winning note before they head to New Zealand. Australia will also be looking to start 2019 with a series win which will set the tone for their world cup campaign.

India’s top order has been in good form as both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have hit a century in the first two games of the series. Shikhar Dhawan has looked in good form but has not been able to convert his starts into a big score. Fast bowlers Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar along with Kuldeep Yadav will be the mainstay of India’s bowling line up.

Australia will look to repeat their performance from Sydney as they have a good bowling unit who can restrict the Indian batsmen. Shaun Marsh will be a key player for Australia as he has been the mainstay of the Australian batting lineup for quite some time.