India vs Australia 3rd ODI: When and where to watch India vs Australia live telecast, live streaming,online

Australia will be hoping to win the series after a drubbing in the Tests.

India will take on Australia in the 3rd and final ODI of the series. Australia and India have won 1 match respectively. The final match of the series which is also the series decider is expected to be a cracker of a game. Both teams will be looking to give their all to make sure they win the series.

Virat Kohli and his boys are on a high after a good win in the second ODI at Adelaide. The Indian captain Virat Kohli slammed the 39th ODI century of his career. It was also his 24th century while chasing. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are also in good form as both players have runs under their belt from the first two games.

When is India vs Australia 3rd ODI?

India will play Australia on 18th January 2019.

Where is India vs Australia 3rd ODI?

The match will be played in the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will India vs Australia 3rd ODI start?

The match will begin at 7:50 am Indian Standard time.

How to watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI on TV?

Viewers can watch the match live on Sony Ten network.

Where to watch India vs Austalia 3rd ODI live streaming online?

The match can be streamed online on the sony liv app or sony liv website.

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carrey, Shaun Marsh, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khwaja.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Khaleel Ahmed, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Siraj, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubhman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal