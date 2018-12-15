India vs Australia 2nd Test: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara take India to 70 for 2 at tea

Australia began at 277 for six and added 49 runs to their overnight total. Marcus Harris (70) top scored for the hosts while paceman Ishant Sharma (4/41) took four wickets for India.

Skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara raised a 62-run stand to take India to 70 for two at tea in reply to Australia’s first innings total of 326 on the second day of the second Test, here Saturday. Australia began at 277 for six and added 49 runs to their overnight total. Marcus Harris (70) top scored for the hosts while paceman Ishant Sharma (4/41) took four wickets for India. Mitchell Starc cleaned up Murali Vijay (0) Josh Hazlewood accounted for other opener KL Rahul (2).

Kohli was unbeaten on 37 and Pujara was batting on 23 when the break was taken as India trail by 256 runs. India lead the four-match series 1-0. Brief Scores: Australia first innings: 326 all out in 108.3 overs (Marcus Harris 70, Travis Head 58; Ishant Sharma 4/41, Jaspriot Bumeah 2/53, Hanuma Vihari 2/53). India first innings: 70 for 2 in 32 overs. (V Kohli batting 37, C Pujara batting 23; M Strac 1/12, J Hazlewood 1/30).