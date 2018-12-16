India vs Australia 2nd Test: India all out for 283, Kangaroos get first-innings lead of 43 in Perth

Brief scores: Australia 1st innings: 326 all out India 1st innings: 283 all out in 105.5 overs (Virat Kohli 123, Ajinkya Rahane 51; Ajinkya Rahane 5/75). (Reuters)

India were all out for 283 in their first innings of the second Test against Australia here Sunday, giving the hosts a lead of 43 runs. Australia were all out for 326 in their first innings. Brief scores: Australia 1st innings: 326 all out India 1st innings: 283 all out in 105.5 overs (Virat Kohli 123, Ajinkya Rahane 51; Ajinkya Rahane 5/75).

