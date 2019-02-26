India vs Australia 2nd T20I: When and where to watch live match, live streaming, live telecast

Glenn Maxwell was the star with the bat for the Aussies as he smashed 56 off 43 balls.

After a loss in the first game, the Indian team will be looking to make a comeback in the two-match T20i series against Australia. India lost the last-ball thriller after the Australian tailenders scored 14 runs in the final over of the game. The Indians lost the toss and were asked to bat. KL Rahul looked good with the bat as he returned to form in the first game with a fluent 50.

The Indian skipper Virat Kohli who returned from a break also looked in good touch before getting caught at the boundary off an Adam Zampa delivery. Australians were on top of their game as they dominated the Indian batsmen with some very impressive bowling to restrict the Indians to 127 in their full quota of 20 overs. Nathan Coulter Nile was declared the player of the match for an outstanding spell of three for 26 which helped the Aussies to set the tone for their victory in the first game of the tournament.

Glenn Maxwell was the star with the bat for the Aussies as he smashed 56 off 43 balls. Maxwell had a very important partnership with Short for the 3rd wicket where they both added 83 runs. Although Australia suffered a collapse after Maxwell and Shorts’ innings they still managed to win the game in the final over of the match thanks to some brilliant batting from Jhye Richardson and Pat Cummins to finish the game for the Aussies.

When is the 2nd T20I between India and Australia?

The 2nd T20I match will be played on 27th February on Wednesday where India will be looking to level the series in the two match T-20 series.

Where will India vs Australia 2nd T20I be played?

The 2nd T20I match will be played in Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. Earlier, the first match was to be held in Bengaluru but because of security concerns, the Karnataka Cricket Association requested to allow them to host them the second game instead of the first.

Where to watch India vs Australia 2nd T20I on TV?

India vs Australia 2nd T20I can be watched live on Star Sports network in standard and high defintion channels. The match will begin at 7:00 pm in the evening according to Indian Standard Time.

How to watch live streaming of the India vs Australia 2nd T20I?

The live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd T20I can be watched live on the Hotstar app.

Indian squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Markande, Sidharth Kaul.

Australian squad: Aaron Finch (captain), D’Arcy Short, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khwaja, Alex Carey, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Handscomb, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins.