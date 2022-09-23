India vs Australia 2nd T20 Match Live Score: Team India is all set to take on Australia in the second T20I match in Nagpur today. Having lost the first T20 match against the formidable Aussies by four wickets the other day, this is a crucial match for India to keep the three-match series alive.

India’s bowling unit looked off colour during the first T20 match, with pacers conceding 150 runs in the 14 overs, even as Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness continues to remain a matter of worry for the team management.

With just a few matches remaining for India to play before the start of the T20 World Cup, Team India is currently looking a bit unsettled having lost out on the semi-final berth in the just concluded T20 Asia Cup. India will take on Pakistan on October 23 in its first match in the World Cup,

However, India’s batters looked strong in the first match of the series, with KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav helping India to pass the 200-run mark against the visitors. After chasing down the huge target in the first T20I, the Aussies currently look like a formidable unit despite missing important players like David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, and Mitchell Marsh. It will however look for best performance from their bowlers today.

The match will begin at 7:30 pm today (IST).

Live Updates