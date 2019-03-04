India vs Australia 2nd ODI: When and where to watch live match on TV and Online, live telecast, live streaming

The India-Australia 2nd ODI will be held on March 05, 2019 which falls on Tuesday.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Led by Mohammed Shami, India produced a clinical bowling performance in the first one-day international at Hyderabad to restrict Australia to 236 for 7. The Men in Blue then chased down the target in 48.2 overs owing to a 141-run partnership between MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav.

The win was a welcome change for the Virat Kohli-led India who had lost the T20 series to 0-2.

Australia will now be aiming to even things out at the Nagpur one-day on Tuesday.

When is India vs Australia 2nd ODI?

The India-Australia 2nd ODI will be held on March 05, 2019 which falls on Tuesday. The ODI series comes after India lost to Australia in both T20 Internationals.

Where will India vs Australia 2nd ODI be played?

The 2nd ODI match between the two countries will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

At what time will India vs Australia match begin?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will begin at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 2nd ODI?

The India vs Australia ODI will broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in standard as well as HD format. In addition, it can also watched live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd ODI?

You can watch live streaming of the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match on the Hotstar app. Those who wish to follow live blog as well as commentary can catch live updates of the match at www.financialexpress.com.

Ind vs Aus ODI squad:

The India squad led by Captain Virat Kohli includes Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia’s Aaron Finch leads D’Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile in the squad.