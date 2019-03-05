India vs Australia 2nd ODI Nagpur: Men in Blue are unbeaten against Aussies at this ground, can visitors break the trend?

Dhoni, who is the top scorer at this ground in Nagpur, has been in stupendous form in 2019. (File Photo/PTI)

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Australia have failed to register a win against India at the Vidarbha Cricket Association’s stadium in the three One-day internationals they have played at the venue.

Dhoni, who is the top scorer at this ground, has been in stupendous form in 2019. He has already scored 301 runs in 6 ODI innings at an average of over 150. Along with Kedar Jadhav, Dhoni anchored India’s chase in the first ODI at Vishakhapatnam and saw India home.

The first time India faced Australia in Nagpur was on October 28, 2009, which was also the first match at the VCA stadium, situated on the outskirts of Nagpur. The Men in Blue registered a comprehensive 99-run victory under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dhoni led from the front and scored a 107-ball 124. Riding on Dhoni’s century, the hosts posted 354 for seven and then bundled out Australia for 255.

India and Australia then came face-to-face in the sixth ODI of the series on October 30, 2013, when India chased down 350 to beat the Aussies by 6 wickets. Shikhar Dhawan (100) and Virat Kohli (115*) struck brisk centuries as India went past the finish line with three balls to spare.

The two teams then clashed in the fifth ODI of the series on October 1, 2017, when Rohit Sharma struck a century to guide India to a 7-wicket victory. Australia were restricted to a modest 242 for nine and then aggressive opener Rohit Sharma struck 125 and fellow Mumbaikar Ajinkya Rahane chipped in with a 61-run knock, as India romped home in 42.5 overs.

Australia will have to pull a number of tricks out of their hat in order to topple Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, all of whom love batting at the VCA Stadium.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), D’Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb (wk), Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon.