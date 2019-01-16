India vs Australia 2nd ODI: MS Dhoni’s short run in death overs goes viral – WATCH

By: | Published: January 16, 2019 4:39 PM

In a video of the incident that has gone viral, MS Dhoni can be seen taking a short run which the umpires completely missed.

However, the outcome may have differed had an inadvertent error by the former Indian skipper would not have gone completely unnoticed by the umpires as well as the Aussie players.

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli starred in India’s victory against Australia on Tuesday as the visitors levelled the three-match one-day series. MS Dhoni was at his clinical best as he held on to his wicket and accelerated at the end to lead India to victory. However, the outcome may have differed had an inadvertent error by the former Indian skipper would not have gone completely unnoticed by the umpires as well as the Aussie players.

In a video of the incident that has gone viral, MS Dhoni can be seen taking a short run which the umpires completely missed. The incident took place at the end of the 45th over.

India needed 45 runs in 31 balls at that stage. Nathan Lyon can be seen taking his cap as the over ends when Dhoni forgot to tap his bat to complete the single and retain strike in the next over.

According to the rule by ICC, both batsmen have to complete the run by crossing the crease. It is important that some part of their body or their cricket gear has crossed the crease and has been over the line. If a batsman fails to do so then the run is considered short. A deliberate short run can also end up in a five-run penalty for the batting side.

The Umpire can signal a short run after the ball is dead by touching his shoulders with his fingers.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was also brilliant in the second ODI as he took 4 wickets for 45 runs. Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammad Siraj were taken apart by the Aussie batsmen and both remained wicketless in their quota of 10 overs.

MS Dhoni scored 55 off 54 balls and Virat Kohli slammed his 39th ODI century to seal the victory for the Indian team. MS Dhoni has scored two half-centuries on the trot which will give him a lot of confidence before the final match of the series.

India will be taking on the Aussies in the final match of the series in Melbourne. The series decider is expected to be a cracker of a game as both teams will be looking to win the series.

