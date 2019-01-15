India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Mohammad Siraj has a forgettable but record-setting outing in ODI debut

The Aussies smashed Siraj all around the park in his ODI debut in the second one day against Australia today.(Image: AP)

Mohammad Siraj added an avoidable record to his name when he gave away 76 runs in his full quota of 10 overs, the second-highest by an Indian bowler in his ODI debut. The Aussies smashed Siraj all around the park in his ODI debut in the second one day against Australia today.

The Indian fast bowler who holds the record for the most runs is Karsan Ghavri. He was smashed for 83 runs in the 11 overs that he bowled. Mohammad Siraj also has become the bowler to have the worst economy rate on ODI debut. Siraj had the chance to dismiss the Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell but Indian opener Rohit Sharma failed to hold on to the catch.

Siraj also had made his T20 debut in 2017 against New Zealand at Rajkot where he gave away 53 runs in 4 overs, but he also got one wicket in that game.

Kuldeep Yadav also had an off day and remained wicketless for today. On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a brilliant go as he scalped 4 wickets for 45 runs in his spell of 10 overs.

Batting first, Australian Shaun Marsh scored a fluent century which helped his team post a formidable total of 298/9. Glenn Maxwell scored 48 and stitched a 94-run partnership with Shaun Marsh.