Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI 2019 LIVE: Virat Kohli and Co aim to dominate Australia in second ODI at Nagpur

India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2019 LIVE Score: Men in Blue look to dominate Australia

India vs Australia 2nd ODI LIVE score: India will look to continue its winning streak in ODIs when the Virat Kohli-led side takes on Australia in the second ODI at Nagpur today. India is currently leading the series 1-0.

On Saturday, the hosts beat Australia by six wickets in the series opener at Hyderabad. In the first ODI, the Indian bowlers restricted Australia to a total of 236. Though the top order failed to give a sturdy start, the Indian batsmen registered a comfortable win over the visitors with the fourth wicket partnership of MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav making it an easy chase. The duo slammed half-centuries to help their side go past the total in 48.2 overs.

Earlier, Australia won the Twenty20 series 0-2. This is the last international series for India ahead of all-important World Cup which starts on May 30.

On the other hand, Australia led by Aaron Finch will look to sharpen their batting skills in today’s game. All eyes will be on Finch and the visitors will expect him to come out all guns blazng. Finch had a foirgetful outing in the first ODI and was dismissed for a duck. In the bowling department, leg-spinner Adam Zampa had impressed all with his skills and troubled Indian batsmen. Pacers Pat Cummins and Nathan Counter also provided a good start for their side but Dhoni and Jadhav faced them bravely to beak their rhythm.

Probable squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D’Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon.