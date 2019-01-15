India vs Australia: 2nd ODI at Adelaide – When and where to watch

This is the 2nd of 3 ODIs that is being played at Adelaide ground, Australia. (AFP)

India vs Australia: India will look to level the series by winning the 2nd ODI when they hit the Adelaide ground today after losing the first ODI by 34 runs. This is the 2nd of 3 ODIs that will be played at Adelaide ground, Australia. In the first ODI, the men in blue were trounced by Australia despite a solid knock by Rohit Sharma.

If India loses this match at Adelaide, it will lose the series to the Kangaroos. Ahead of the game, the Board of Control for Cricket in India in a tweet said: “A must-win game for #TeamIndia to keep the three-match ODI series alive.” While India will look to level the series, Australia will play for a series win especially after it lost the just concluded test series. India

Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Ashton Turner

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami

When and where to watch-

You can catch the live update at — www.icc-cricket.com