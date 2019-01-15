India vs Australia 2nd ODI Adelaide: MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli star as India level series

The Aussies lost two quick wickets, in the beginning, thanks to some brilliant bowling by Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami.

India beat Australia in the second ODI match in Adelaide to level the series. After winning the toss Australia elected to bat first. The Aussies lost two quick wickets, in the beginning, thanks to some brilliant bowling by Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami. Australian captain Aaron Finch’s poor form continued as he was unable to get going once again. Usman Khawaja also failed to score runs which exposed the Australian middle order.

Shaun Marsh stepped up once again. Marsh, who scored a fifty in the first game, looked solid from the beginning of his innings. Marsh went on to score his 7th ODI century as he smashed 133. The inning comprised of 11 boundaries and 3 sixes was well supported by Glenn Maxwell. Maxwell and Marsh added 94 runs for the 4th wicket partnership which helped Australia post 298-9 in 50 overs.

In reply, India had a solid start as Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma looked in control. However, India lost 4 wickets for the score of 134. when it looked like Virat Kohli might run out of partners the former Indian captain MS Dhoni stepped up. Virat and Dhoni had a crucial partnership which made sure that India always remained in the hunt.

The Indian captain smashed his 39th ODI hundred of his career. But soon after his century, Kohli got caught at deep mid wicket giving hope to the Australians once again. Dinesh Karthik walked out and with MS Dhoni at the other end, both players made sure India were able to win the game and keep the series alive. MS Dhoni scored 55 off 54 balls and Dinesh Karthik scored 25 off 14 balls.

India will play Australia in the 3rd and final game of the series at Melbourne which will be the series decider.