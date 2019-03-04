India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Adam Zampa has a plan to keep Indian batsmen in check

By: | Published: March 4, 2019 7:32 PM

"From my IPL experience and seeing these guys play, it's not about the variety of wrong 'uns but it's about the best way to bowl to these batsmen. Particularly in ODI cricket, most leg-spinners these days are attacking the stumps and that's my strength," Zampa said on the eve of the match.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI, Adam Zampa, Virat Kohli, Kedar Jadhav, mahendra singh dhoni, latest news on india vs australiaZampa is happy that he has been to get better of world’s best batsman on a few occasions recently. (Reuters)

His stint in the IPL has made Adam Zampa realise that the best way to counter Indian batsmen is by bowling a wicket-to-wicket line. Zampa, who has grabbed 44 wickets in 35 ODI appearances so far feels that his strength is attacking the stumps rather than bowl big loopy leg breaks outside the off-stump, which players like Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav relish hitting.

“From my IPL experience and seeing these guys play, it’s not about the variety of wrong ‘uns but it’s about the best way to bowl to these batsmen. Particularly in ODI cricket, most leg-spinners these days are attacking the stumps and that’s my strength,” Zampa said on the eve of the match.

Also read| India vs Australia 2nd ODI: When and where to watch live match on TV and Online, live telecast, live streaming

“I feel like when I get away from the stumps, guys lilke Virat and the other night (Kedar) Jadhav, I got little bit frustrated and went wide off the stumps, that is when the damage happen. It’s about staying away from their strengths,” said Zampa, who dismissed Kohli in the first T20 International in Visakhaptanam as well as the first ODI in Hyderabad.

Zampa is happy that he has been to get better of world’s best batsman on a few occasions recently.

“It’s nice to get players like that (Virat) out. I thought the best one was the T20 here (in Visakhapatnam) and another match in Brisbane. I thought they were big wickets given the situation of the match and we ended up winning the game (Visakhapatnam). But then Zampa also knows that getting Kohli alone won’t be enough.

“Getting Virat is one thing, he was in at the time and it was big wicket, but then you also have to think about getting (Mahendra Singh) Dhoni out and Rohit (Sharma) out. Virat is big wicket, but there are six or seven big wickets in the Indian team,” Zampa told reporters here on the eve of the team’s second ODI here against hosts India.

Kohli is always a prized catch but Adam Zampa does not intend to be too harsh on himself if the Indian captain or some of the other star batsman in the opposition ranks happen to dominate him.

“I don’t want to think too far ahead and not be too harsh on myself. Virat (Kohli) and Rohit (Sharma) are amazing players and somehow I just need to be in the game for as long as possible. That’s all I can really do,” said Zampa.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Adam Zampa has a plan to keep Indian batsmen in check
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition