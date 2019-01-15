India vs Australia 2019: Virat Kohli smashes the first ton of 2019 and 39th of his ODI career as India beat Australia

Kohli adapted according to the situation and ran hard between the wickets to make sure that the required run rate was in control.

Virat Kohli has gone from strength to strength in the past few years. The Indian captain Virat Kohli struck his 39th ODI century and the first of this year which helped India beat Australia in the second ODI in Adelaide. Virat Kohli scored 104 off 112 with a strike rate of 92.85. Kohli paced his innings beautifully which helped India win the game. The Indian captain hit just 5 boundaries and 2 sixes during his innings. Kohli adapted according to the situation and ran hard between the wickets to make sure that the required run rate was in control.

This was Virat Kohli’s 24th century while chasing. Virat Kohli achieved another milestone as he became the first batsman to score 11 centuries against Australia in the Test and ODI formats combined. Virat Kohli had got out for 1 in the first ODI which was held in Sydney where India lost the game.

The Indian captain was also adjudged man of the match for his match-winning knock. During the presentation, Virat Kohli said today’s game was an MS Dhoni classic as he took the game to the very end and did exactly what he does and finished the game off in style. Kohli also praised Dinesh Karthik as he took the pressure off Dhoni and helped us win the game.

Virat Kohli said that the weather was extremely tough and it took a lot out of the players. The next game is in Melbourne so it is good that the team can rest and be fresh before the match on Friday.