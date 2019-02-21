India vs Australia 2019: Hardik Pandya ruled out of Australia series with back injury, Ravindra Jadeja set to replace him

Ravindra Jadeja will be looking to make the most of his opportunity against Australia as he will look to book his spot for the ICC 2019 World Cup later this year.

Hardik Pandya has been ruled of the India vs Australia series which is set to begin from February 24. Ravindra Jadeja will be replacing the all-rounder in the ODI format of the game. The team management is yet to announce a replacement for the T20I squad. The BCCI issued a statement informing that Hardik Pandya is suffering from lower back stiffness.

The Mumbai Indians all-rounder will be undergoing strength training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru from next week. The decision was taken by the BCCI medical team. Hardik Pandya had suffered a lower back injury last year in September against Pakistan and was out for four months after that. India will now have Vijay Shankar as the only fast bowling all-rounder in their squad.

Ravindra Jadeja will be looking to make the most of his opportunity against Australia as he will look to book his spot for the ICC 2019 World Cup later this year. The left arm all-rounder was left out of the series against the Kiwis which India won by 4-1.

India will take on Australia in two T20I’s and 5 ODI’s, The first T-20I will be played on 24th February at Vishakhapatnam.

Indian Squad for T20i series: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (WK), Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Markande, Sidarth Kaul

Australian Squad for T20i series: Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, Alex Carrey, Jason Behrendroff, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Adam Zampa, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Coulter Nile.