India vs Australia 2018: Kerry O’Keeffe apologizes for ‘railway canteen’ jibe at Mayank Agarwal

By: | Published: December 27, 2018 12:40 PM

"I was mentioning the runs Agarwal got in first class cricket in India and there's been a reaction," he was quoted as saying by the local media here.

“There was no way I was demeaning the standard, it was tongue in cheek.

Former Australian cricketer Kerry O’Keeffe has apologised for ridiculing Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal’s first-class career while commentating during the ongoing third Test here, saying he did not intend to demean the debutant. The former spinner, while commentating for ‘Fox Cricket’, was quoted as saying that Agarwal’s maiden first-class triple century came against “Railways canteen staff”.

O’Keeffe was criticised on social media for the comment and the cricketer, who played 24 Tests for Australia, apologised on Thursday for comment on Agarwal, who scored 76 in his maiden Test appearance.

“I was mentioning the runs Agarwal got in first class cricket in India and there’s been a reaction,” he was quoted as saying by the local media here. “There was no way I was demeaning the standard, it was tongue in cheek.

There are lots of runs scored so apologies if anyone out there took offence,” he added. The 27-year-old Agarwal plays for Karnataka in the Indian domestic circuit and averages close to 50. The four-Test series between India and Australia is locked 1-1 after the visitors won the lung-opener in Adelaide and the hosts drew level in Perth.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. India vs Australia 2018: Kerry O’Keeffe apologizes for ‘railway canteen’ jibe at Mayank Agarwal
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition