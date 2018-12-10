India vs Australia 2018: CoA chief, BCCI acting president congratulate Team India

Published: December 10, 2018 1:30 PM

The Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai and BCCI acting president C K Khanna Monday congratulated the Indian team for winning the first Test against Australia in Adelaide.

CoA chief, BCCI acting president congratulate Team India (Image: Twitter/BCCI)

The Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai and BCCI acting president C K Khanna Monday congratulated the Indian team for winning the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. “Heartiest congratulations to the team. Virat and his boys have brought about a comprehensive victory. Excellent team effort and hopefully the boys would carry on the winning momentum,” Rai said on the win.

“This win is as special as the one in Adelaide in 2003-04 and Perth in 2007-08.” Rai also congratulated young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who is now the joint world record holder with 11 catches. “It’s a splendid achievement and congratulations to Rishabh,” the CoA chief added.

Acting president Khanna said that this victory is a start of something very special for the coming days. “Considering that India have won the first Test of a series in Australia for the first time in 70 years, it makes it more special. We couldn’t be more proud of Virat and his team’s achievement. I am sure we will win this series comprehensively and create history,” Khanna said.

