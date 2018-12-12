India vs Australia 2018: Can Virat Kohli and his boys repeat the heroics of 2008 at Perth?

Sharma’s experience can help youngsters like Jasprit Bumrah who was brilliant in the first test against Australia. (Image: BCCI Instagram)

Virat Kohli and his men are certainly on top at the moment but can they repeat the heroics of 2008 and dominate Perth? India are leading the series 1-0 and their next assignment at Perth will be a testing one. The last time India won a Test match in Perth was exactly a decade back in 2008. After the infamous Sydney test match, India was supposed to play the third Test match of the series in Perth. Sachin Tendulkar scored a crucial 71 in the first innings of the match alongside Rahul Dravid who scored a gritty 93 of 183 balls which helped India post 330 in the first innings.

India were up against an Aussie attack which had stars like Brett Lee and Mitchell Johnson who were clocking 150kph consistently on a bowler friendly Perth wicket. Irfan Pathan made a comeback in that game and played a crucial hand with both bat and ball which helped India win the game and him earn the player of the match.

This time around the situation for Kohli and his boys is different. India are already leading the series and it’s Australia which will be under pressure. Virat Kohli is known to be an aggressive captain and has proved that he and his team are not going to relax. They will go for the kill and will look to win the Test match.

Ishant Sharma who was a part of the 2008 Test match can also play a crucial role in this game. Sharma’s experience can help youngsters like Jasprit Bumrah who was brilliant in the first test against Australia. The Perth test match will also give KL Rahul and Murali Vijay another opportunity to prove themselves after having a forgettable outing in the first test at Adelaide. Prithvi Shaw is still struggling with his injury and will not be a part of the playing XI in Perth.

It will be interesting to see if Virat Kohli decides to play four fast bowlers knowing that Perth will have a green top which will assist the fast bowlers.