India vs Australia 2018 2nd Test match: Virat Kohli and Co. need 287 for historic win in Perth

By: | Updated: December 17, 2018 12:08 PM

Overnight batsmen Tim Paine (37) and Usman Khawaja (67) were at the crease when umpires called for the break.

Australia set India 287-run target in Perth Test Perth, Dec 17 (PTI) Australia were 243 all out in their second innings, setting India a 287-run target to win the second Test here on Monday. Brief scores: 326 and 243 all out in 93.2 overs (Khawaja 72, Paine 37; Shami 6/56). India 283.

Australia were at 190/4 in their second innings, taking a healthy lead of 233 runs at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test match against India here on Monday.

Resuming the day at 132/4, Paine and Khawaja started the proceeding on a positive note. The duo played cautiously in the first hour and then started playing their shots.

Indian bowlers struggled in the first session as a result both the overnight batsmen continued batting till the lunch.

Brief scores: Australia: 190/4 second innings (Usman Khawaja 67 not out; Mohammad Shami 2/30) against India at lunch on Day 4.

