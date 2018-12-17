India vs Australia 2018 2nd Test match: Virat Kohli and Co. need 287 for historic win in Perth

Overnight batsmen Tim Paine (37) and Usman Khawaja (67) were at the crease when umpires called for the break.

Australia set India 287-run target in Perth Test Perth, Dec 17 (PTI) Australia were 243 all out in their second innings, setting India a 287-run target to win the second Test here on Monday. Brief scores: 326 and 243 all out in 93.2 overs (Khawaja 72, Paine 37; Shami 6/56). India 283.

Australia were at 190/4 in their second innings, taking a healthy lead of 233 runs at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test match against India here on Monday.

Resuming the day at 132/4, Paine and Khawaja started the proceeding on a positive note. The duo played cautiously in the first hour and then started playing their shots.

Indian bowlers struggled in the first session as a result both the overnight batsmen continued batting till the lunch.

Brief scores: Australia: 190/4 second innings (Usman Khawaja 67 not out; Mohammad Shami 2/30) against India at lunch on Day 4.