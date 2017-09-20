India vs Australia 2017 2nd ODI Live streaming: When and where to watch the match live online, TV Coverage

India vs Australia 2017 2nd ODI Live streaming: Virat Kohli would be hoping for an improved performance from his top order. (Source: BCCI)

Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The Indian cricket team is playing with an unchanged XI. The Virat Kohli-led side had pulled off a convincing victory against Australia in Chennai this Sunday and the two teams are now in Kolkata to take part in the 2nd ODI. Even though the Aussies struggled against India’s spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, D/L method played a more important role in changing the odds in India’s favour. Australia was given a revised target of 164 in 21 overs in the rain-interrupted first ODI and lost the match by 26-runs. Taking a lesson from this loss, Australia was seen practicing against two local club bowlers — Ashutosh Shibram and Rupak Guha at the Eden. The visitors also have a bigger threat in form of Hardik Pandya who has been in a stupendous form in last two years with the bat. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, would be hoping for an improved performance from his top order.

When is India vs Australia 2nd ODI match?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be played on Thursday, September 21, 2017.

Where is the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time does the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match begin?

The first ball in India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be bowled at 13:30 hrs IST (08:00 GMT) on Thursday. The toss will be conducted half an hour prior to the first ball – 13:00 hrs IST.

WATCH LIVE | India vs Australia 2nd ODI

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Australia 2nd ODI match live?

India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be broadcast live on Star sports network from 13:00 hrs IST.

How do I live stream India vs Australia 2nd ODI match?

You can follow India vs Australia 2nd one-day international with scores and commentary on FinancialExpress.com. You can also live stream the match on Hotstar.

Here are the squads:

India – Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

Australia – Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Matthew Wade (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Finch.