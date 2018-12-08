India vs Australia 1st Test: Man allegedly pitch-siding with bookies evicted from Adelaide Oval

Virat Kohli bats during the first cricket test between Australia and India in Adelaide. (AP Photo)

In a shocking incident, a man was spotted pitch-siding during the first Test match between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval after which he was evicted from the stadium. He was reportedly using three phones for the purpose, reports Australian Associated Press (AAP)

The practice of pitch-siding is something in which a person while watching a sporting event from the stadium use few second delays between live action and television broadcasts so as to provide information to bookmakers with the aim to influence betting markets.

Confirming the incident, a Cricket Australia spokesman has said that the man has been banned for three years from attending any matches where matches will be played under CA’s jurisdiction.

Even though pitch siding is not illegal in Australia, the man’s action breached the terms and conditions of his entry ticket, that led to his ban, the report further said. The man had attracted attention initially while sitting on the stadium’s grassed hill area as he was wearing a jacket and long pants when the weather was very hot.

After probing him, officials have come to the conclusion that the man was pitch siding, which is used to give bookmakers live action details before the coverage is broadcast on television.

Also read: Ind vs Aus 1st Test: Cheteshwar Pujara hits a maiden ton in Australia, India 250/9 at stumps on day 1

A few years ago, a British national was also evicted on the same charges from two separate Big Bash League matches in Australia. He was evicted for using a laptop to pitchside at two matches.