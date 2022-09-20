India vs Australia 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma vs Aaron Finch – Here is all you need to know

From today, India has started their home series against Australia. In the Mohali district of Punjab, India looked to sort out their combinations, especially in the middle order. India gave a final shape to their plans and preparations for the T20 World Cup. It is a three-match home series against Australia.

At the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, the 1st T20I between India and Australia is taking place. The first T20I cricket match between India and Australia started at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (September 20). In India, the T20I match aired live on Star Sports Network. The online streaming of the 1st T20I between India and Australia was also available on Disney+ Hotstar.

All eyes are on this T20I series against Australia. However, another home series is against South Africa, (starting on October 28). It consists of three ODIs and three T20Is. These will help as quality match practice for Men in Blue for ICC T20 World Cup 2022. This year, it will go on from October 16 to November 13.

Top-four of India are pretty much sorted. In Nagpur, on September 23, the next T20I match will take place. It will be followed by the third and final T20I match in Hyderabad on September 25.

In Asia Cup 2022, India last played. Men In Blue failed to reach the final after losing 2 games out of 3 in the super four round.

India team for the T20I series against Australia: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandaran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Hooda, Umesh Yadav.

Australia team for the T20I series against India: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.